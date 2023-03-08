Why should you keep an eye on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is -12.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.69 and a high of $67.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEM stock was last observed hovering at around $47.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.84% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.47% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 17.31% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.48, the stock is -6.36% and -13.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.7 million and changing -3.89% at the moment leaves the stock -4.45% off its SMA200. AEM registered -19.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.43%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.15%, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has around 6810 employees, a market worth around $20.47B and $5.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.06 and Fwd P/E is 21.92. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.97% and -32.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 456.27M, and float is at 454.93M with Short Float at 3.71%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is trading -1.15% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -36.42% lower over the same period. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 26.91% up on the 1-year trading charts.