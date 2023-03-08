Why should you keep an eye on Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) is -31.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.51 and a high of $47.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APPS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $10.43, the stock is -16.41% and -28.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing -2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -38.93% off its SMA200. APPS registered -74.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.67%.

The stock witnessed a -39.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.58%, and is -2.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has around 844 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $709.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.46 and Fwd P/E is 8.92. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.71% and -78.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Digital Turbine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.30% this year.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.11M, and float is at 95.14M with Short Float at 6.19%.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STONE WILLIAM GORDON III,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that STONE WILLIAM GORDON III sold 36,025 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $10.75 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.68 million shares.

Digital Turbine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $31.66 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the APPS stock.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) that is trading -14.33% down over the past 12 months and Amdocs Limited (DOX) that is 10.09% higher over the same period. MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) is -19.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.