Why should you keep an eye on iStar Inc. (STAR)?

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is -6.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.44 and a high of $19.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STAR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 20.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.14, the stock is -13.70% and -14.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -25.88% off its SMA200. STAR registered -62.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.99%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -25.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.19%, and is -7.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

iStar Inc. (STAR) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $715.00M and $158.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.92. Distance from 52-week low is 10.91% and -63.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

iStar Inc. (STAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iStar Inc. (STAR) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iStar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.60% this year.

iStar Inc. (STAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.77M, and float is at 83.13M with Short Float at 2.89%.

iStar Inc. (STAR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at iStar Inc. (STAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times.

iStar Inc. (STAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) that is trading -9.06% down over the past 12 months and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) that is -57.48% lower over the same period. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is -14.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.