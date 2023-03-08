Why should you keep an eye on Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG)?

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) is 10.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $4.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MKFG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $2.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.43% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 24.71% higher than the price target low of $1.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.28, the stock is -5.95% and -3.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -16.34% at the moment leaves the stock -31.24% off its SMA200. MKFG registered -58.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.59%.

The stock witnessed a -11.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.36%, and is -3.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.44% over the week and 9.30% over the month.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) has around 374 employees, a market worth around $235.51M and $97.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.10% and -70.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.00%).

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Markforged Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.60% this year.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 189.77M, and float is at 163.25M with Short Float at 2.82%.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schwartz Mark Joseph,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Schwartz Mark Joseph sold 28,641 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $1.71 per share for a total of $48976.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.08 million shares.

Markforged Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Schwartz Mark Joseph (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 51,359 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $1.70 per share for $87424.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.11 million shares of the MKFG stock.