Why should you keep an eye on Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is -0.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.28 and a high of $16.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAK stock was last observed hovering at around $15.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $16.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.83% off the consensus price target high of $26.33 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -10.34% lower than the price target low of $14.12 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.58, the stock is -0.77% and -1.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 8.64% off its SMA200. TAK registered 3.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.73%.

The stock witnessed a -2.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.13%, and is 1.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.11% over the week and 0.97% over the month.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has around 47347 employees, a market worth around $48.51B and $28.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.23. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.87% and -4.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.00% this year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.11B, and float is at 3.11B with Short Float at 0.17%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.08% down over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -1.37% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -17.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.