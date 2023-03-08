Why Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) is 8.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.47 and a high of $12.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEAT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.55% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 1.38% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.89, the stock is -1.99% and -0.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 18.04% at the moment leaves the stock -2.73% off its SMA200. SEAT registered -29.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.54%.

The stock witnessed a -9.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.24%, and is 2.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.27% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) has around 430 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $599.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.92 and Fwd P/E is 17.80. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.87% and -35.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.10%).

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vivid Seats Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.90% this year.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.00M, and float is at 65.98M with Short Float at 11.07%.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wagner Jonathan Miles,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Wagner Jonathan Miles sold 2,124 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $7.88 per share for a total of $16737.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21607.0 shares.

Vivid Seats Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Bakal Riva (Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 1,341 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $7.88 per share for $10567.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13151.0 shares of the SEAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Pickus Edward (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 633 shares at an average price of $7.88 for $4988.0. The insider now directly holds 6,211 shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT).