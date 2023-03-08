Will Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) is -2.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $90.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COSM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58%.

Currently trading at $4.43, the stock is 3.36% and -9.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.53 million and changing 15.06% at the moment leaves the stock -48.81% off its SMA200. COSM registered -95.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.00%.

The stock witnessed a -23.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.88%, and is 31.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.76% over the week and 11.24% over the month.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $46.65M and $54.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -64.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.52% and -95.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.20%).

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.61M, and float is at 8.83M with Short Float at 6.54%.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Siokas Grigorios,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Siokas Grigorios bought 260,870 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $11.50 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.

Cosmos Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Siokas Grigorios (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 801,261 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $0.62 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.14 million shares of the COSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, Siokas Grigorios (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 12,500,000 shares at an average price of $0.12 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 19,334,168 shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM).

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) that is 10.66% higher over the past 12 months.