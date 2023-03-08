Will Mattel Inc. (MAT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is -2.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.21 and a high of $26.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37%.

Currently trading at $17.36, the stock is -7.00% and -8.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.01 million and changing -2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -15.44% off its SMA200. MAT registered -28.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.38%.

The stock witnessed a -18.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.42%, and is -3.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) has around 33900 employees, a market worth around $6.12B and $5.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.82 and Fwd P/E is 11.27. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.09% and -35.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mattel Inc. (MAT) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.70% this year.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 354.99M, and float is at 352.67M with Short Float at 3.77%.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Mattel Inc. (MAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times.

Mattel Inc. (MAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is -2.66% lower over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is -11.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.