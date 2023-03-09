A peek at Boxed Inc. (BOXD): Who has invested in It?

Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) is 124.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $12.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOXD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $1.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 37.14% higher than the price target low of $0.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.44, the stock is -21.54% and -10.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -8.09% at the moment leaves the stock -68.58% off its SMA200. BOXD registered -95.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.67%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -21.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.69%, and is -20.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.09% over the week and 14.57% over the month.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) has around 250 employees, a market worth around $33.58M and $176.99M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 139.13% and -96.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.30%).

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boxed Inc. (BOXD) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boxed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -101.00% this year

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.56M, and float is at 61.32M with Short Float at 9.34%.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Boxed Inc. (BOXD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zimowski Mark, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Zimowski Mark sold 50,358 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $0.48 per share for a total of $24212.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56308.0 shares.

Boxed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Huang Chieh E. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 47,212 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $0.48 per share for $22700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.36 million shares of the BOXD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Miller David Michael (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 40,771 shares at an average price of $0.48 for $19611.0. The insider now directly holds 52,979 shares of Boxed Inc. (BOXD).