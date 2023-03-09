A peek at Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA): Who has invested in It?

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) is -40.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.58 and a high of $13.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CARA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.11% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -6.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.41, the stock is -38.19% and -40.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -4.19% at the moment leaves the stock -37.00% off its SMA200. CARA registered -39.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -38.25%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -46.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.68%, and is -36.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.43% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) has around 84 employees, a market worth around $328.38M and $39.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -2.58% and -54.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.20%).

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.70% this year

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.73M, and float is at 45.04M with Short Float at 12.38%.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Menzaghi Frederique Ph.D., the company’s Chief Scientific Off,SVP-R&D. SEC filings show that Menzaghi Frederique Ph.D. sold 6,802 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $9.71 per share for a total of $66047.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Terrillion Scott (Sec’y; Chief Compliance & G.C.) sold a total of 6,256 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $9.71 per share for $60746.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93527.0 shares of the CARA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Goncalves Joana (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 6,221 shares at an average price of $9.71 for $60406.0. The insider now directly holds 58,885 shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA).

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -11.18% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -16.38% lower over the same period. Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) is -27.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.