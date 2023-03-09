A peek at Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG): Who has invested in It?

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) is -11.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.50 and a high of $52.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTRG stock was last observed hovering at around $41.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.23% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 5.69% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.44, the stock is -4.80% and -8.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -8.72% off its SMA200. WTRG registered -11.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.49%.

The stock witnessed a -10.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.66%, and is -0.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has around 3187 employees, a market worth around $11.26B and $2.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.40 and Fwd P/E is 21.07. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.23% and -19.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Essential Utilities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 262.72M, and float is at 260.43M with Short Float at 1.21%.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ruff Ellen T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ruff Ellen T sold 8,560 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $47.96 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26972.0 shares.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) that is trading -13.18% down over the past 12 months and American States Water Company (AWR) that is -3.91% lower over the same period. California Water Service Group (CWT) is -5.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.