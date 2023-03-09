A peek at Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Who has invested in It?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is -1.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $373.67 and a high of $498.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LMT stock was last observed hovering at around $478.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $500.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.82% off the consensus price target high of $550.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -43.56% lower than the price target low of $334.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $479.50, the stock is 0.51% and 2.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 7.75% off its SMA200. LMT registered 2.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.77%.

The stock witnessed a 2.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.28%, and is 1.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) has around 116000 employees, a market worth around $122.52B and $65.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.07 and Fwd P/E is 17.14. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.32% and -3.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.80%).

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lockheed Martin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.80% this year

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 256.80M, and float is at 253.80M with Short Float at 1.07%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cahill Timothy S, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Cahill Timothy S sold 2,534 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $479.44 per share for a total of $1.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10460.0 shares.

Lockheed Martin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Lavan Maryanne (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 4,554 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $476.69 per share for $2.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Hill Stephanie C. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 1,541 shares at an average price of $476.61 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 14,985 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT).

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading -0.80% down over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is 22.48% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -2.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.