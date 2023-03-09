A peek at Matterport Inc. (MTTR): Who has invested in It?

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) is 6.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.37 and a high of $9.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTTR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 14.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.98, the stock is -9.19% and -5.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing 3.47% at the moment leaves the stock -21.62% off its SMA200. MTTR registered -56.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.72%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -17.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is 2.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) has around 590 employees, a market worth around $829.39M and $136.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.74% and -68.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.40%).

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matterport Inc. (MTTR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matterport Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.80% this year

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.15M, and float is at 276.08M with Short Float at 6.65%.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Matterport Inc. (MTTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PITTMAN RAYMOND J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that PITTMAN RAYMOND J sold 69,709 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $2.94 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.19 million shares.

Matterport Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Fay James Daniel (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 20,607 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $2.94 per share for $60494.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.85 million shares of the MTTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Tulsi Japjit (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 15,293 shares at an average price of $2.94 for $44894.0. The insider now directly holds 418,123 shares of Matterport Inc. (MTTR).