AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) is -19.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $14.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABCL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.53% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 54.67% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.16, the stock is -10.26% and -16.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -22.67% off its SMA200. ABCL registered -1.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.99%.

The stock witnessed a -25.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.49%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has around 495 employees, a market worth around $2.29B and $485.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.42. Profit margin for the company is 32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.55% and -45.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.31M, and float is at 203.83M with Short Float at 9.98%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 85,102 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $10.10 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55.86 million shares.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. (10% Owner) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $11.46 per share for $2.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55.84 million shares of the ABCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. (10% Owner) acquired 9,173 shares at an average price of $8.05 for $73842.0. The insider now directly holds 55,644,391 shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL).

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 0.10% up over the past 12 months and Genmab A/S (GMAB) that is 9.82% higher over the same period. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) is -17.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.