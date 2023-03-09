Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Volatility At 1.97%, Should You Add A Position?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is -8.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.07 and a high of $74.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AFL stock was last observed hovering at around $67.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.35% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -16.0% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.12, the stock is -3.95% and -6.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 3.91% off its SMA200. AFL registered 12.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.07%.

The stock witnessed a -4.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.93%, and is -2.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has around 12882 employees, a market worth around $39.96B and $19.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.08 and Fwd P/E is 10.94. Profit margin for the company is 21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.98% and -10.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aflac Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 619.68M, and float is at 563.18M with Short Float at 1.83%.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Aflac Incorporated (AFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAKE CHARLES D II, the company’s Chairman & Rep. Director, ALIJ. SEC filings show that LAKE CHARLES D II sold 22,291 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $70.36 per share for a total of $1.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53925.0 shares.

Aflac Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Koide Masatoshi (Pres. and Rep. Director, ALIJ) sold a total of 19,291 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $70.36 per share for $1.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87598.0 shares of the AFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $71.98 for $35990.0. The insider now directly holds 19,751 shares of Aflac Incorporated (AFL).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cigna Corporation (CI) that is trading 17.44% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -7.17% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 8.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.