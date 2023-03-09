Akanda Corp. (AKAN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) is -4.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $31.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKAN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -34.80% and -32.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.53 million and changing -26.32% at the moment leaves the stock -72.45% off its SMA200. AKAN registered a loss of -79.97% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -41.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.35%, and is -21.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.88% over the week and 20.68% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 14.59% and -99.54% from its 52-week high.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Analyst Forecasts

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.04M, and float is at 11.59M with Short Float at 16.35%.