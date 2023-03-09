Cerus Corporation (CERS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) is -23.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.36 and a high of $5.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CERS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.65% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.80, the stock is -3.63% and -10.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -32.11% off its SMA200. CERS registered -50.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.75%.

The stock witnessed a -12.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.82%, and is 5.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.49% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) has around 309 employees, a market worth around $478.02M and $188.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.65% and -52.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.20%).

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerus Corporation (CERS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 177.49M, and float is at 171.72M with Short Float at 3.81%.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Cerus Corporation (CERS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swisher Daniel N JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Swisher Daniel N JR sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $3.91 per share for a total of $48875.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Cerus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Menard Chrystal (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $5.18 per share for $51800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the CERS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Benjamin Richard J (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.12 for $51194.0. The insider now directly holds 172,665 shares of Cerus Corporation (CERS).

Cerus Corporation (CERS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) that is trading 32.26% up over the past 12 months.