CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is -1.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.56 and a high of $13.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COMM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $7.26, the stock is -8.55% and -8.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -18.75% off its SMA200. COMM registered -4.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.15%.

The stock witnessed a -11.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.70%, and is 2.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $9.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.08. Profit margin for the company is -14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.58% and -47.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -154.10% this year

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.40M, and float is at 203.16M with Short Float at 4.66%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Yates Timothy T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Yates Timothy T bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $7.86 per share for a total of $78609.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Carlson John R. (SVP & Chief Commercial Officer) bought a total of 11,868 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $12.62 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the COMM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Lorentzen Kyle David (EVP & CFO) acquired 17,700 shares at an average price of $10.69 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 244,009 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -11.66% down over the past 12 months.