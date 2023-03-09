CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is -8.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.30 and a high of $85.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSGP stock was last observed hovering at around $70.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.64% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -8.25% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.36, the stock is -5.04% and -7.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -2.56% off its SMA200. CSGP registered 32.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.66%.

The stock witnessed a -7.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.96%, and is 0.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has around 5653 employees, a market worth around $28.15B and $2.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 75.90 and Fwd P/E is 50.15. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.01% and -17.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CoStar Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.10% this year

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 404.19M, and float is at 402.42M with Short Float at 1.17%.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIMURO FRANK, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that SIMURO FRANK sold 35,220 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $70.09 per share for a total of $2.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

CoStar Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Hill John W (Director) sold a total of 3,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $78.92 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20734.0 shares of the CSGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, DESMARAIS MICHAEL J (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 1,296 shares at an average price of $82.81 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 36,900 shares of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP).

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) that is trading -46.43% down over the past 12 months.