Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) is -11.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.57 and a high of $34.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DEI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.48% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -16.0% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.92, the stock is -8.00% and -10.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -27.24% off its SMA200. DEI registered -56.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.54%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.27%, and is -1.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has around 750 employees, a market worth around $2.45B and $993.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.40 and Fwd P/E is 35.06. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.58% and -59.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Douglas Emmett Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.20% this year

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.80M, and float is at 168.28M with Short Float at 5.15%.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SIMON WILLIAM E JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SIMON WILLIAM E JR bought 13,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $18.73 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81000.0 shares.

Douglas Emmett Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Wang Shirley (Director) bought a total of 284,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $21.17 per share for $6.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the DEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, Kaplan Jordan L (Chief Exec Officer, President) acquired 48,750 shares at an average price of $20.48 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 2,851,640 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI).

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -7.49% down over the past 12 months and Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) that is -9.74% lower over the same period. The Macerich Company (MAC) is -18.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.