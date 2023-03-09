Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Volatility At 5.70%, Should You Add A Position?

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) is 17.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.80 and a high of $16.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENFN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -13.9% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.39, the stock is 4.57% and 3.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -0.25% off its SMA200. ENFN registered -21.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.41%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.52%, and is 11.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) has around 892 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $141.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 65.84. Profit margin for the company is -12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.03% and -32.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-499.90%).

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enfusion Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.00% this year

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.16M, and float is at 66.00M with Short Float at 2.74%.

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Groman Dan, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Groman Dan sold 3,877 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $10.93 per share for a total of $42376.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89856.0 shares.

Enfusion Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Groman Dan (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 3,877 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $10.93 per share for $42376.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80976.0 shares of the ENFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Groman Dan (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 5,103 shares at an average price of $14.06 for $71748.0. The insider now directly holds 111,392 shares of Enfusion Inc. (ENFN).

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -9.04% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -25.42% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -25.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.