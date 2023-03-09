Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) is -17.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $33.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENSC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $5.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.01% higher than the price target low of $3.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is 7.32% and -7.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -6.06% at the moment leaves the stock -88.48% off its SMA200. ENSC registered -96.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -92.76%.

The stock witnessed a -13.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.69%, and is 29.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.97% over the week and 9.35% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 1.38. Distance from 52-week low is 36.05% and -98.12% from its 52-week high.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 978.50% this year

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.22M, and Short Float at -.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOWER BOB G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOWER BOB G bought 90,287 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $0.49 per share for a total of $44087.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.22 million shares.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that GOWER BOB G (Director) bought a total of 270,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $0.48 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.13 million shares of the ENSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, GOWER BOB G (Director) acquired 109,300 shares at an average price of $0.49 for $53371.0. The insider now directly holds 862,395 shares of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC).