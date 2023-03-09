First Republic Bank (FRC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is -5.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.86 and a high of $174.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRC stock was last observed hovering at around $115.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.84% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -18.56% lower than the price target low of $97.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $115.00, the stock is -10.14% and -11.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -16.46% off its SMA200. FRC registered -27.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.38%.

The stock witnessed a -19.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.14%, and is -6.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

First Republic Bank (FRC) has around 7114 employees, a market worth around $20.44B and $5.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.90 and Fwd P/E is 13.78. Profit margin for the company is 25.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.62% and -33.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.40%).

First Republic Bank (FRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Republic Bank (FRC) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Republic Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year

First Republic Bank (FRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.00M, and float is at 181.64M with Short Float at 2.57%.

First Republic Bank (FRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) that is trading 27.20% up over the past 12 months. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) is -54.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.