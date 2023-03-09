Here are the top Institutional holders of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) shares

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) is -11.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $0.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADMP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -37.01% and -29.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -4.36% at the moment leaves the stock -46.86% off its SMA200. ADMP registered -75.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.92%.

The stock witnessed a -32.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.49%, and is -12.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.00% over the week and 15.00% over the month.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $21.35M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.33% and -77.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-104.50%).

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 48.10% this year

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.98M, and float is at 148.38M with Short Float at 1.15%.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marguglio David J., the company’s SVP and Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Marguglio David J. sold 11,859 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $7117.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that CARLO DENNIS J PHD (President & CEO) sold a total of 10,490 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $0.60 per share for $6287.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the ADMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Moss Ronald B. (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 8,199 shares at an average price of $0.60 for $4949.0. The insider now directly holds 201,911 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP).

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading -6.39% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -11.18% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -16.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.