Here are the top Institutional holders of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) shares

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) is -6.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.64 and a high of $45.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DICE stock was last observed hovering at around $28.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.22% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 46.13% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.09, the stock is -2.27% and -4.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 16.55% off its SMA200. DICE registered 79.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.51%.

The stock witnessed a -6.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.71%, and is -7.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.92% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 130.23% and -36.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.20% this year

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.67M, and float is at 45.76M with Short Float at 12.55%.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,640,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $36.50 per share for a total of $59.86 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.85 million shares.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -11.18% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 19.45% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 0.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.