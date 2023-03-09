Here are the top Institutional holders of Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) shares

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) is 15.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.67 and a high of $52.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVST stock was last observed hovering at around $38.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.31% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 9.93% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.73, the stock is -1.35% and 3.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 4.56% off its SMA200. NVST registered -12.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.31%.

The stock witnessed a -5.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.58%, and is 0.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) has around 12700 employees, a market worth around $6.22B and $2.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.88 and Fwd P/E is 17.77. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.29% and -25.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Envista Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.70% this year

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.50M, and float is at 161.64M with Short Float at 7.99%.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yu Howard H, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Yu Howard H sold 10,016 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $37.90 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45865.0 shares.

Envista Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Yu Howard H (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 657 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $36.55 per share for $24013.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51106.0 shares of the NVST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, Yu Howard H (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,341 shares at an average price of $45.73 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 52,411 shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST).