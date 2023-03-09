Here are the top Institutional holders of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) shares

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) is -14.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.21 and a high of $24.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FULC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.11% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -25.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.26, the stock is -37.35% and -40.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -18.82% off its SMA200. FULC registered -57.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.20%.

The stock witnessed a -49.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.57%, and is -0.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 8.25% over the month.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $389.94M and $10.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 95.02% and -74.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.30%).

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.10% this year

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.67M, and float is at 58.76M with Short Float at 6.39%.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $13.00 per share for a total of $25.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.61 million shares.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Gould Robert J (Interim President & CEO) sold a total of 6,766 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $15.00 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the FULC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 180,703 shares at an average price of $7.28 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 9,686,628 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC).

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -16.38% lower over the past 12 months. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -58.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.