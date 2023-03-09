Here are the top Institutional holders of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) shares

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) is -62.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $6.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLGN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.26, the stock is -27.60% and -50.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.64 million and changing -8.55% at the moment leaves the stock -84.88% off its SMA200. HLGN registered -94.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.91%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -59.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.99%, and is -14.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.88% over the week and 17.77% over the month.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $49.00M and $14.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.00% and -96.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.50%).

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.40% this year

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.58M, and float is at 157.25M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lambert Andrew Alan, the company’s Chf. Mfg. & Sply. Chain Ofc. SEC filings show that Lambert Andrew Alan bought 48,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $0.61 per share for a total of $29165.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

Heliogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that GROSS WILLIAM (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $1.00 per share for $50000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.67 million shares of the HLGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, NeoTribe Partners I, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 111,263 shares at an average price of $2.48 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 728,950 shares of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN).