Here are the top Institutional holders of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) shares

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) is -11.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $0.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LKCO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.78% off the consensus price target high of $1.80 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.78% higher than the price target low of $1.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.13, the stock is -14.13% and -22.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -3.31% at the moment leaves the stock -43.83% off its SMA200. LKCO registered -71.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.76%.

The stock witnessed a -29.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.15%, and is -1.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 7.46% over the month.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has around 180 employees, a market worth around $55.04M and $170.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.18% and -78.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.60%).

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.40% this year

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 392.32M, and float is at 256.08M with Short Float at 0.97%.