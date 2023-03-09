Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is 20.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.02 and a high of $38.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANF stock was last observed hovering at around $28.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68%.

Currently trading at $27.68, the stock is -6.62% and -0.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -2.40% at the moment leaves the stock 32.02% off its SMA200. ANF registered 4.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.35%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.03%, and is -5.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $3.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 512.59 and Fwd P/E is 13.41. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.43% and -28.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 330.40% this year

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.49M, and float is at 48.15M with Short Float at 11.58%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURMAN TERRY LEE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURMAN TERRY LEE sold 17,528 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $28.39 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35686.0 shares.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Scott Kristin A. (President-Global Brands) sold a total of 52,431 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $27.87 per share for $1.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the ANF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, BURMAN TERRY LEE (Director) disposed off 42,663 shares at an average price of $22.57 for $0.96 million. The insider now directly holds 53,214 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF).

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading 28.10% up over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is 32.32% higher over the same period. Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) is -26.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.