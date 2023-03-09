Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) is 51.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $5.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACHR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 18.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is 0.60% and 9.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -5.02% at the moment leaves the stock -7.72% off its SMA200. ACHR registered -6.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.39%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.89%, and is -2.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.20% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 75.31% and -45.80% from its 52-week high.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -742.70% this year

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 238.59M, and float is at 129.86M with Short Float at 9.58%.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adcock Brett, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Adcock Brett sold 142,209 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $2.66 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Archer Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Adcock Brett (10% Owner) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $2.57 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ACHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, Adcock Brett (10% Owner) disposed off 132,018 shares at an average price of $2.83 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR).