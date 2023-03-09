Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM)

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is -15.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.92 and a high of $54.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SM stock was last observed hovering at around $30.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1%.

Currently trading at $29.55, the stock is -5.26% and -8.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -3.59% at the moment leaves the stock -24.33% off its SMA200. SM registered -27.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.60%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.58%, and is -3.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

SM Energy Company (SM) has around 539 employees, a market worth around $3.50B and $3.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.30 and Fwd P/E is 4.08. Profit margin for the company is 33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.84% and -46.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.40%).

SM Energy Company (SM) Analyst Forecasts

SM Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year

SM Energy Company (SM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.45M, and float is at 120.75M with Short Float at 5.06%.

SM Energy Company (SM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at SM Energy Company (SM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vogel Herbert S, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $30.78 per share for a total of $30780.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

SM Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Vogel Herbert S (President & CEO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $31.35 per share for $31350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the SM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, Quintana Julio M (Director) disposed off 22,300 shares at an average price of $42.79 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 121,944 shares of SM Energy Company (SM).

SM Energy Company (SM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is 0.22% higher over the past 12 months.