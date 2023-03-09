Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is -2.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.17 and a high of $79.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIG stock was last observed hovering at around $75.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.53%.

Currently trading at $73.66, the stock is -4.77% and -3.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing -2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 4.82% off its SMA200. HIG registered 12.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.32%.

The stock witnessed a -2.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.37%, and is -5.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has around 18800 employees, a market worth around $23.01B and $22.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.51 and Fwd P/E is 7.64. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.43% and -7.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Analyst Forecasts

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.80% this year

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 317.30M, and float is at 311.66M with Short Float at 0.96%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stepnowski Amy, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that Stepnowski Amy sold 336 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $77.59 per share for a total of $26070.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3844.0 shares.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Costello Beth Ann (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 38,915 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $77.85 per share for $3.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57205.0 shares of the HIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Bennett Jonathan R (EVP) disposed off 3,914 shares at an average price of $77.86 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 25,643 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG).

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackRock Inc. (BLK) that is trading -0.40% down over the past 12 months and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) that is -16.22% lower over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is 4.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.