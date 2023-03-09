Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Volatility At 4.71%, Should You Add A Position?

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) is 25.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $7.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JOBY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.20, the stock is -4.81% and 2.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -10.97% off its SMA200. JOBY registered -13.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.30%.

The stock witnessed a -4.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.42%, and is -5.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 33.33% and -41.26% from its 52-week high.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Analyst Forecasts

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.90% this year

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 609.80M, and float is at 358.50M with Short Float at 8.48%.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bowles Gregory, the company’s. SEC filings show that Bowles Gregory sold 42,151 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32851.0 shares.

Joby Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Bevirt JoeBen (CEO and Chief Architect) sold a total of 29,434 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $5.00 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59.41 million shares of the JOBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Papadopoulos Didier (Head of Aircraft OEM) disposed off 20,325 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 120,486 shares of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY).