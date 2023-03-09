New Big Money Means Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is -0.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.91 and a high of $74.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRO stock was last observed hovering at around $56.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.74% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 3.59% higher than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.88, the stock is -0.54% and -2.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -4.64% off its SMA200. BRO registered -14.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.23%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.67%, and is 1.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) has around 15201 employees, a market worth around $16.00B and $3.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.04 and Fwd P/E is 20.95. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.50% and -23.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brown & Brown Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.30% this year

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.10M, and float is at 235.82M with Short Float at 1.53%.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III bought 3,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $57.92 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16284.0 shares.

Brown & Brown Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III (Director) bought a total of 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $54.95 per share for $98910.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12884.0 shares of the BRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Hays James Charles (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $58.90 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 359,603 shares of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO).

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) that is trading 22.28% up over the past 12 months and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) that is 9.85% higher over the same period. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is 6.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.