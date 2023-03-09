New Big Money Means Cigna Corporation (CI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is -15.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $224.22 and a high of $340.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CI stock was last observed hovering at around $281.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.4% off its average median price target of $355.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.45% off the consensus price target high of $385.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 9.61% higher than the price target low of $309.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $279.32, the stock is -4.73% and -8.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -4.87% off its SMA200. CI registered 17.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.08%.

The stock witnessed a -3.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.68%, and is -3.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Cigna Corporation (CI) has around 71300 employees, a market worth around $83.15B and $180.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.07 and Fwd P/E is 9.88. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.57% and -17.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Cigna Corporation (CI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cigna Corporation (CI) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cigna Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.40% this year

Cigna Corporation (CI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 300.88M, and float is at 293.81M with Short Float at 0.79%.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Cigna Corporation (CI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Nicole S, the company’s EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Jones Nicole S sold 663 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $289.00 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37888.0 shares.

Cigna Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Neville Everett (EVP, Solutions & Corp Devt.) sold a total of 454 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $289.00 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8385.0 shares of the CI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Cordani David (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 20,148 shares at an average price of $294.06 for $5.92 million. The insider now directly holds 120,496 shares of Cigna Corporation (CI).

Cigna Corporation (CI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -3.34% down over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is -23.67% lower over the same period. Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is 2.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.