New Big Money Means Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) is -0.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.70 and a high of $21.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EDIT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.7% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -25.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.79, the stock is -7.95% and -4.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -27.73% off its SMA200. EDIT registered -45.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.53%.

The stock witnessed a -20.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.58%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has around 226 employees, a market worth around $589.98M and $19.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.08% and -59.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.60%).

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Editas Medicine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.80% this year

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.80M, and float is at 68.43M with Short Float at 28.74%.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROBERTSON MICHELLE, the company’s EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that ROBERTSON MICHELLE sold 184 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $8.89 per share for a total of $1636.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Editas Medicine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Eaton Bruce (EVP, CBO AND CTO) sold a total of 101 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $8.89 per share for $898.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77582.0 shares of the EDIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, ROBERTSON MICHELLE (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 4,287 shares at an average price of $9.67 for $41435.0. The insider now directly holds 76,243 shares of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT).

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -81.44% down over the past 12 months.