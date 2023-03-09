New Big Money Means Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) is 3.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROIV stock was last observed hovering at around $8.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $8.24, the stock is 0.94% and -1.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 51.34% off its SMA200. ROIV registered 53.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 151.22%.

The stock witnessed a 7.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.33%, and is 4.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has around 863 employees, a market worth around $6.09B and $43.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 226.98% and -17.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.60%).

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Analyst Forecasts

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 713.32M, and float is at 417.45M with Short Float at 2.56%.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pulik Richard, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Pulik Richard sold 1,912 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $8.08 per share for a total of $15449.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Ramaswamy Vivek (Director) sold a total of 4,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $7.95 per share for $31.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54.41 million shares of the ROIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Venker Eric (President & COO) disposed off 24,037 shares at an average price of $8.02 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 729,429 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV).