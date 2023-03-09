New Big Money Means Teradyne Inc. (TER) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is 18.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.81 and a high of $127.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TER stock was last observed hovering at around $100.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.67% off its average median price target of $112.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.08% off the consensus price target high of $136.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -14.72% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $103.25, the stock is -0.83% and 3.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 11.31% off its SMA200. TER registered -2.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.52%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.56%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $15.96B and $3.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.47 and Fwd P/E is 19.97. Profit margin for the company is 22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.26% and -18.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.30%).

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Analyst Forecasts

Teradyne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.70% this year

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.76M, and float is at 154.85M with Short Float at 2.60%.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON MERCEDES, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOHNSON MERCEDES sold 750 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $106.43 per share for a total of $79822.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18987.0 shares.

Teradyne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Mehta Sanjay (VP and Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 7,992 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $110.00 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58926.0 shares of the TER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, Gray Charles Jeffrey (VP, General Counsel, Secretary) disposed off 686 shares at an average price of $100.00 for $68600.0. The insider now directly holds 23,270 shares of Teradyne Inc. (TER).

Teradyne Inc. (TER): Who are the competitors?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is 7.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.