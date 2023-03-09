New Big Money Means The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is 1.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $277.84 and a high of $389.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GS stock was last observed hovering at around $346.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.21% off its average median price target of $405.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.44% off the consensus price target high of $495.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -5.85% lower than the price target low of $330.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $349.29, the stock is -3.91% and -2.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 3.77% off its SMA200. GS registered 8.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.98%.

The stock witnessed a -5.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.99%, and is 0.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has around 48500 employees, a market worth around $114.54B and $68.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.62 and Fwd P/E is 8.67. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.72% and -10.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.40% this year

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 349.40M, and float is at 331.57M with Short Float at 1.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 3,749 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $10.58 per share for a total of $39664.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,481 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $8.51 per share for $12608.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.78 million shares of the GS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) disposed off 1,362 shares at an average price of $8.59 for $11703.0. The insider now directly holds 15,778,583 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS).

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -15.08% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -4.30% lower over the same period. Morgan Stanley (MS) is 14.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.