New Big Money Means Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) is -11.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.57 and a high of $39.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WMG stock was last observed hovering at around $31.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55%.

Currently trading at $30.96, the stock is -6.72% and -11.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 4.57% off its SMA200. WMG registered 2.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.52%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.27%, and is -0.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $15.65B and $5.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.29 and Fwd P/E is 26.04. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.53% and -21.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.90% this year

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 515.07M, and float is at 114.54M with Short Float at 3.91%.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benet Lincoln E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Benet Lincoln E sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $32.14 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Warner Music Group Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Benet Lincoln E (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $32.00 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the WMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Benet Lincoln E (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $34.03 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 399,341 shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG).