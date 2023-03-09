Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Volatility At 7.83%, Should You Add A Position?

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is -38.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.03 and a high of $17.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NINE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.45% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 50.22% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.96, the stock is -12.69% and -26.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -13.93% at the moment leaves the stock 38.16% off its SMA200. NINE registered 149.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 178.26%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -21.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.99%, and is -12.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.83% over the week and 8.25% over the month.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has around 944 employees, a market worth around $285.56M and $531.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.69. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 341.38% and -47.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nine Energy Service Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.30% this year

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.10M, and float is at 15.49M with Short Float at 11.40%.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frazier Warren Lynn, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Frazier Warren Lynn sold 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $10.53 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.12 million shares.

Nine Energy Service Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Frazier Warren Lynn (10% Owner) sold a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $10.28 per share for $1.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.2 million shares of the NINE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Frazier Warren Lynn (10% Owner) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $14.99 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 3,349,087 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE).