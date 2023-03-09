Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) is -1.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.58 and a high of $32.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHLS stock was last observed hovering at around $26.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.28% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.8% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -21.35% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.27, the stock is -4.28% and -6.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.5 million and changing -8.59% at the moment leaves the stock 5.83% off its SMA200. SHLS registered 72.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.93%.

The stock witnessed a -8.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.96%, and is -3.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 5.92% over the month.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has around 835 employees, a market worth around $3.93B and $326.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.42 and Fwd P/E is 24.13. Profit margin for the company is 39.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.34% and -25.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.60% this year

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.30M, and float is at 112.10M with Short Float at 6.52%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whitaker Jason R, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Whitaker Jason R sold 15,040 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $25.08 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Whitaker Jason R (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,008 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $24.59 per share for $73967.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the SHLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Whitaker Jason R (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 12,039 shares at an average price of $25.07 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 464,972 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) that is trading 13.03% up over the past 12 months.