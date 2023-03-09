Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) is -17.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.40 and a high of $33.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STR stock was last observed hovering at around $24.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.38% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 20.3% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.91, the stock is -4.25% and -9.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -11.55% off its SMA200. STR registered -3.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.71%.

The stock witnessed a -8.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.27%, and is -1.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $3.59B and $289.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.14 and Fwd P/E is 11.78. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.73% and -28.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sitio Royalties Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.70% this year

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.55M, and float is at 74.58M with Short Float at 4.24%.

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times.