Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Volatility At 10.88%, Should You Add A Position?

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) is -9.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $13.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTCF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 26.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.11, the stock is -15.75% and -18.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -8.26% at the moment leaves the stock -74.05% off its SMA200. TTCF registered -91.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.10%.

The stock witnessed a -26.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.92%, and is -8.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.88% over the week and 9.48% over the month.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $95.05M and $226.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.71% and -91.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.40%).

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tattooed Chef Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -163.20% this year

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.80M, and float is at 45.86M with Short Float at 35.50%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.