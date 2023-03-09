Which institution holds the most shares in EQRx Inc. (EQRX)

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) is -12.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.87 and a high of $6.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 28.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.15, the stock is -4.57% and -10.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -47.08% off its SMA200. EQRX registered -29.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.09%.

The stock witnessed a -11.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.86%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 14.97% and -64.46% from its 52-week high.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EQRx Inc. (EQRX) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EQRx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.30% this year

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 477.88M, and float is at 412.64M with Short Float at 2.63%.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at EQRx Inc. (EQRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.