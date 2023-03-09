Which institution holds the most shares in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is -14.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $416.23 and a high of $556.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOC stock was last observed hovering at around $472.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.95% off its average median price target of $490.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.97% off the consensus price target high of $655.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -26.77% lower than the price target low of $367.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $465.25, the stock is -0.26% and -2.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock -4.46% off its SMA200. NOC registered -2.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.02%.

The stock witnessed a 3.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.07%, and is 0.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) has around 95000 employees, a market worth around $71.34B and $36.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.77 and Fwd P/E is 19.01. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.78% and -16.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.70% this year

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.70M, and float is at 151.81M with Short Float at 0.91%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Perry David T, the company’s CVP Chief Global Bus Off. SEC filings show that Perry David T sold 3,999 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $469.65 per share for a total of $1.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8717.0 shares.

Northrop Grumman Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Caylor Mark A (CVP & Pres, Mission Systems) sold a total of 2,810 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $467.58 per share for $1.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16240.0 shares of the NOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Ryan Lucy C (Corp VP, Communications) disposed off 553 shares at an average price of $460.33 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 4,144 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC).

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading -0.80% down over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is 22.48% higher over the same period. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is 2.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.