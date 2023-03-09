Which institution holds the most shares in Vontier Corporation (VNT)

Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) is 39.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.55 and a high of $28.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VNT stock was last observed hovering at around $26.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.84% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -28.67% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.02, the stock is 6.71% and 17.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 23.57% off its SMA200. VNT registered 19.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.73%.

The stock witnessed a 15.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.02%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) has around 8100 employees, a market worth around $4.10B and $3.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.01 and Fwd P/E is 8.70. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.26% and -5.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vontier Corporation (VNT) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.70% this year

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.50M, and float is at 154.67M with Short Float at 2.31%.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Vontier Corporation (VNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KLEIN CHRISTOPHER J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KLEIN CHRISTOPHER J bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $18.77 per share for a total of $37532.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16850.0 shares.

Vontier Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Aga Anshooman (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $18.52 per share for $18515.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2500.0 shares of the VNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Morelli Mark D (President and CEO) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $17.42 for $34840.0. The insider now directly holds 346,424 shares of Vontier Corporation (VNT).