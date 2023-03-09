Which institution holds the most shares in Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is -0.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YSG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is 4.43% and -3.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.98 million and changing -7.05% at the moment leaves the stock 16.81% off its SMA200. YSG registered 29.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.26%.

The stock witnessed a -1.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.88%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.27% over the week and 8.18% over the month.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has around 3497 employees, a market worth around $800.36M and $611.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 273.81% and -34.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.70%).

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 61.30% this year

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 564.30M, and float is at 361.34M with Short Float at 1.74%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -9.98% down over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is -8.93% lower over the same period.