Which Institutions Own Shares In Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) is 25.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.32 and a high of $70.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APLS stock was last observed hovering at around $64.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.4% off the consensus price target high of $139.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -27.0% lower than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.77, the stock is 9.26% and 18.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 19.84% off its SMA200. APLS registered 51.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.65%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 17.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.17%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has around 767 employees, a market worth around $7.31B and $75.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 94.39% and -8.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.40%).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.50% this year

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.63M, and float is at 93.52M with Short Float at 9.68%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Townsend Adam J., the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Townsend Adam J. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $63.84 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75995.0 shares.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Dunlop A. Sinclair (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $65.33 per share for $32665.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the APLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Eisele Jeffrey (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 1,646 shares at an average price of $68.76 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 53,883 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS): Who are the competitors?

McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 21.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.